'You're going to look like a bunch of jerks': Trump tells governors 'most of you are weak' and urges them to 'dominate' as protests consume the nation

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, May 30, 2020, after stepping off Marine One as he returns from Kennedy Space Centre for the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch.

President Donald Trump laid the blame on governors for the unrest spreading across the nation in a Monday morning conference call.

The Associated Press and CBS News reported that the president said “most of you are weak” to the governors on the call, adding, “if you don’t dominate you’re wasting your time.”

Over the weekend, Trump tweeted in favour of law enforcement taking violent measures against riots.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump laid the blame on governors for the unrest spreading across the nation in a Monday morning conference call, strongly urging state leaders to crack down on violent protests and telling governors: “most of you are weak.”

The Associated Press and CBS News reported that Trump, who has tweeted in favour of law enforcement taking forceful measures against riots, said to governors: “You have to dominate, if you don’t dominate you’re wasting your time. They’re going to run over you, you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate.”

Trump himself did not publicly address the nation during a weekend of civil unrest and violence across the country, but sent out several tweets blaming the riots and unrest on “anarchists” and “Antifa,” including declaring that he would designate “Antifa,” which is not a hierarchical organisation, as a domestic terror group (there is no legal mechanism for Trump to do so).

The AP, CBS, and the Washington Post reported that Trump used the call, which the White House said would be dedicated to “keeping American communities safe,” to berate governors for not using more aggressive measures to crack down on protests and urge them to put people in jail.

“You’re making a mistake because you’re making yourselves look like fools. And some have done a great job. But a lot of you, it’s not – it’s not a great day for our country,” Trump said,according to CBS. “You know when other countries watch this, they’re watching this, the next day wow, they’re really a push over. And we can’t be a push over.”

MORE: Trump tells governors: "You’ve got to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years and you’ll never see this stuff again," per audio obtained by @CBSNews — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) June 1, 2020

More: President Trump just berated governors and mayors for how they are handling the protests, calling them "fools," per person on the call. — Robert Costa (@costareports) June 1, 2020

Trump also referred to the ongoing unrest as “a war in a certain sense,” according to The New York Times, and urged governors to “use the military” to quash some of the more violent riots and looting.

Over the past week, protests and civil disobedience have taken place in dozens of cities across the country in response to the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd. While most of the protests were peaceful, some demonstrations became violent with some rioters engaging in violence, looting business establishments, and in some cases, setting fire to buildings and cars.

Floyd died on Monday shortly after being violently arrested by four police officers in the city. On Friday afternoon, prosecutors announced that one of the four former officers involved in the arrest, Derek Chauvin, who was caught on video pinning his knee on Floyd’s neck, had been taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder. All four officers were fired on Tuesday.

The New York Times reported that as protests took place in downtown Washington, DC and surrounded the White House on Sunday night, the Secret Service took Trump into a secure bunker under the White House.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.