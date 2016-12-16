There was a combined $3.1 trillion at Donald Trump's big tech meeting

Donald Trump’s Wednesday meeting with the heads of some of the biggest tech companies in the world was surreal, to say the least.

Here you had a who’s who list of powerful tech luminaries, many of whom had opposed Trump over the course of his campaign, sitting down with the man himself. You had the President-elect suggesting he would personally help their companies — not simply overseeing the market as a whole — even as some of those companies have enacted policies that seem to contradict his campaign’s promises. You had three of the Trump children seated at the head of the table. And you had lots of long faces.

Whether or not the summit will result in anything substantive isn’t yet clear. But we can say that the companies Trump apparently wants to help are already massive. As this chart from Statista shows, the 11 firms represented at Wednesday’s meeting have a combined market cap of $3.1 trillion.

Of note: The two smallest firms at the meeting, by far, were Tesla Motors and Palantir. Perhaps not coincidentally, both companies have ties to Peter Thiel, the venture capitalist and Trump tech adviser who helped orchestrate the meeting. Thiel is the co-founder and chairman of Palantir, and formerly co-founded PayPal with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.