Here are the tax breaks Trump's plan would eliminate

Part of President Donald Trump’s tax reform outline released on Wednesday would do away with itemized deductions on individuals’ tax returns except for the mortgage and charitable giving deductions.

Here’s a rundown of the itemized deductions this plan would cut:

The Trump outline is not a finalised plan, and the White House said they could change the plan as they work with Congress, so it is not a guarantee if these deductions will ultimately be eliminated.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.