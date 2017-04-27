'Self-serving & elitist': Bernie Sanders, Democrats blast Trump's tax plan

Democrats on Wednesday blasted President Donald Trump’s outline for tax reform.

After the White House rolled out the one-page summary of its tax reform plan, Democrats in both chambers of Congress attacked the plan.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called the plan a “wish list for billionaires.”

“The same Trickle Down Economics that undermined the middle class are alive and well in the President’s tax plan,” she said in a statement. “True to form, President Trump’s tax plan is short on details and long on giveaways to big corporations and billionaires.”

Sen. Ron Wyden, the ranking member on the Senate Finance Committee, took to Twitter to go after the president’s plan.

“Light on details for people who work for a living, yet very detailed for the elite,” Wyden tweeted. “No estate tax, cut in capital gains and cut in top rate? All an #EliteGiveway. And yet the Trump team couldn’t tell you what the tax plan means for the typical American family. Self-serving & elitist.”

And former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders said the plan would favour large businesses and the wealthy.

“We have a rigged economy designed to benefit the wealthiest Americans and large corporations,” Sanders tweeted. “Trump’s tax plan would make that system worse.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.