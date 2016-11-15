REPORT: Trump's top pick for Treasury Secretary is an ex-Goldman Sachs banker

It looks like President-elect Donald Trump’s top pick for Treasury Secretary is ex-Goldman Sachs banker, Steven Mnuchin.

That’s according to Bloomberg’s Saleha Mohsin, Kevin Cirilli, and Jennifer Jacobs, who report that Trump’s transition team has recommended the banker, who spent 17 years with Goldman Sachs.

Mnuchin was chief information officer at The Goldman Sachs Group before leaving the firm in 2002.

During Trump’s campaign, Mnuchin was the national finance chairman, according to Bloomberg. He was reportedly seen at Trump Tower on Monday.

Another potential candidate is JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. CNBC last week reported that Dimon, a lifelong Democrat, was in the running for the position.

NOW WATCH: The real estate tricks billionaires use to sell their penthouses faster and for more money



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.