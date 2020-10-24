Trump targets Kamala Harris in sexist rant against the Democratic vice-presidential nominee

Getty

President Donald Trump targeted Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris in a rant at a campaign rally in Florida on Friday.

Trump said the US would never see a “socialist” president, “especially a female socialist,” apparently referring to Harris, who is not a socialist.

The president has tried to paint Harris as a radical in what has so far been Trump’s tumultuous run for reelection.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump targeted Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris in a sexist rant during a campaign rally in Florida on Friday.

Trump said the US would never see a “socialist” president, “especially a female socialist,” apparently referring to presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate.

“We’re not supposed to have a socialist â€” look we’re not going to be a socialist nation. We’re not going to have a socialist president, especially a female socialist president, we’re not gonna have it, we’re not gonna put up with it,” Trump said.

Harris, a sitting US senator and former California attorney general, is not a socialist.

The clip of Trump saying we’re not going to have a socialist president… especially a female. pic.twitter.com/ZliicbUlZH — Lauren Peikoff (@laurenpeikoff) October 23, 2020

Earlier this month, a report in MIT Technology Review found that right-wing campaigns were spreading misinformation about Biden and Harris online, specifically targeting Hispanic-Americans.

The report also found that two Republican ads spread messages including one that claimed “Biden = Socialism” online.

This is not the first time Trump has targeted Harris.

Last month, he said: “if a woman is going to become the first president of the United States, it can’t be her.”

“That would rip our country apart,” Trump told his supporters during a campaign rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin. “This is not what people want. And she comes in through the back door â€” this would not be what people want, especially because it’s her.”

Neither the Trump campaign nor the Biden campaign returned Business Insider’s request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.