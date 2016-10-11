Here are all the prominent Republicans who abandoned Trump after the salacious audio recording leaked

Picture: Getty Images.

Republicans withdrew endorsements of their presidential nominee in never-before-seen droves after a 2005 audio recording leaked on Friday of Donald Trump making obscene comments about women.

Speaking on a hot mic aboard an “Access Hollywood” bus, Trump told Billy Bush how he unsuccessfully tried to “f—” a married woman and wanted to kiss an actress he was about to appear with on “Days of Our Lives.”

“And when you’re a star they let you do it,” Trump continued. “You can do anything. … Grab them by the p—y. You can do anything.”

Republicans all the way up to the chairman of the National Committee, Reince Priebus, condemned Trump for his comments. “No woman should ever be described in these terms or talked about in this manner. Ever,” Priebus said in a statement. Despite the harsh rebuke, Priebus stuck by his party’s nominee. House Speaker Paul Ryan did the same, but said Monday he will no longer campaign for Trump, nor defend him.

While many Republicans who have un-endorsed since Friday said they would vote instead for Trump’s running mate, Mike Pence, he has said he’s sticking by the candidate and will remain the vice presidential pick on the GOP ticket.

Here are all the prominent Republicans who once endorsed Trump, but withdrew their support after the video surfaced:

