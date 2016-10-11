Here are all the prominent Republicans who abandoned Trump after the salacious audio recording leaked

Republicans withdrew endorsements of their presidential nominee in never-before-seen droves after a 2005 audio recording leaked on Friday of Donald Trump making obscene comments about women.
Speaking on a hot mic aboard an “Access Hollywood” bus, Trump told Billy Bush how he unsuccessfully tried to “f—” a married woman and wanted to kiss an actress he was about to appear with on “Days of Our Lives.”
“And when you’re a star they let you do it,” Trump continued. “You can do anything. … Grab them by the p—y. You can do anything.”
Republicans all the way up to the chairman of the National Committee, Reince Priebus, condemned Trump for his comments. “No woman should ever be described in these terms or talked about in this manner. Ever,” Priebus said in a statement. Despite the harsh rebuke, Priebus stuck by his party’s nominee. House Speaker Paul Ryan did the same, but said Monday he will no longer campaign for Trump, nor defend him.
While many Republicans who have un-endorsed since Friday said they would vote instead for Trump’s running mate, Mike Pence, he has said he’s sticking by the candidate and will remain the vice presidential pick on the GOP ticket.
Here are all the prominent Republicans who once endorsed Trump, but withdrew their support after the video surfaced:
Sen. John Thune of South Dakota: 'Donald Trump should withdraw and Mike Pence should be our nominee effective immediately.'
Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado: 'I will not vote for Donald Trump. If Donald Trump wishes to defeat Hillary Clinton, he should do the only thing that will allow us to do so -- step aside, and allow Mike Pence to be the Republican party's nominee.'
Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska: 'The reprehensible revelations about Donald Trump have shown that he can't (lead). Therefore, I am withdrawing my support for his candidacy. ... Donald Trump should step aside. I will support Governor Mike Pence for President.'
Source: Alaska Dispatch News
Rep. Joe Heck of Nevada: 'I believe that any candidate for president should follow an ethical and moral and decent campaign as they go about the trail. And I accept that none of us are perfect. However, I can no longer look past the pattern of behaviour and comments that have been made by Donald Trump.'
Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah: 'I'm out. I can no longer in good conscience endorse this person for president. ... I was in plenty of locker rooms. This is not locker-room talk.'
Michael Reagan, former president Ronald Reagan's son: 'No way do I or would my father support this garbage. ... If this is where he is going I cannot follow him.'
Wayne Grudem, prominent evangelical theologian: 'There is no morally good presidential candidate in this election. I previously called Donald Trump a 'good candidate with flaws' and a 'flawed candidate' but I now regret that I did not more strongly condemn his moral character. I cannot commend Trump's moral character, and I strongly urge him to withdraw from the election.'
Source: Townhall
To see all the Republicans who aren't supporting Trump, The Atlantic keeps a comprehensive, updated list >>
