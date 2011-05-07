Trump Tanks In New York

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

It’s an axiom of politics that a presidential candidate has to carry his or her home state. The logic being that if you can’t win at home, you’re probably not going to win many away games. Successful campaigns begin with a strong base.So it has to be very bad news indeed for Donald Trump that roughly two-thirds of New York State Republicans don’t want him to run for president. Worse, three quarters of New York State’s general electorate don’t want him to run. Simply put, he has no chance of winning his home state.



Republican politicians knew this instinctively. Now they have hard data.

You can access the full poll results by clicking here.

