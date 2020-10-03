Trump's physician says he has taken his first dose of remdesivir, one of the leading experimental coronavirus treatments, and is 'doing very well'

- President Donald Trump has taken his first dose of remdesivir, a COVID-19 treatment with emergency FDA authorization, White House physician Sean Conley said in a memo Friday night.
- The president and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive for the coronavirus late Thursday night. Trump was taken to Walter Reed Medical Centre on Friday to undergo treatment and testing for COVID-19.
- Conley wrote in the memo that the president is “doing very well,” and he “is not requiring any supplemental oxygen.” Trump completed his first dose of the drug, and is “resting comfortably,” according to the memo.
- Remdesivir’s maker, Gilead Sciences, turned the failed Ebola drug into one of the first effective coronavirus treatments.
- The arthritis drug baricitinib, when combined with remdesivir, showed early promise as a COVID-19 treatment,Business Insider previously reported. The drug combo entered a phase-three clinical trial in May that involves more than 1,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
- Trump has also received Regeneron’s experimental antibody drug, REGN-COV2, its two-antibody cocktail, according to Conley.
- Initial trials conducted in June “focus on patients who already have the coronavirus – there’s one for hospitalized patients and one for less severe, non-hospitalized cases,”Business Insider reported. “The company said in July that data from the first 30 patients suggested that the drug could be safe for humans.”
- Trump also tweeted on Friday night, “Going well, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!”
- A number of other individuals surrounding Trump also tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, including ex-Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien.
