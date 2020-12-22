Trump sent a scathing email to Republican members of Congress taking credit for Mitch McConnell's Senate win

Julie Gerstein
Getty/GettyMcConnell, wrote President Trump in a message to GOP leaders, ‘was the first one off the ship!’
  • President Donald Trump is lashing out against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after the Kentucky Republican acknowledged Joe Biden’s presidential win last week.
  • In an email sent to select members of Congress, Trump took credit for McConnell’s election win, citing a tweet and robocall he released in support of McConnell’s candidacy.
  • “Sadly Mitch forgot! He was the first one off the ship,” the slide reads.
President Donald Trump lashed out at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Monday night and sent Republican lawmakers a slide admonishing McConnell for his disloyalty and outlining all he’d done to help secure McConnell’s seventh Senate win.

As first reported by Axios, the slide offers up a timeline of McConnell’s performance against Democratic challenger Amy McGrath and claims that McConnell’s popularity jumped after Trump tweeted and called constituents on his behalf.

As proof, Trump included a tweet offering his explicit support of McConnell on June 20:

He also noted a robocall he released on McConnell’s behalf on October 31.

McConnell acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden’s win against Trump and congratulated the incoming president during a Senate session on December 15.

“The Electoral College has spoken,” McConnell said. “So today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden.”

McConnell attempted to quash support for Trump’s Electoral College challenges. During a call last week, he privately warned GOP senators that supporting Trump’s claims of a rigged election would result in a “terrible vote” in the Georgia run-off elections.

McConnell is one of several GOP leaders â€” including Sens. Thom Tillis and Chuck Grassley who waited several weeks before acknowledging President-elect Biden’s win.

