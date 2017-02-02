Trump makes surprise trip on presidential helicopter to honour return of fallen US Navy SEAL

President Donald Trump made a surprise, unannounced trip on Wednesday to honour the return of slain US Navy SEAL Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens.

Owens died during a raid on al Qaeda in Yemen, along with about 30 civilians and 14 members of al Qaeda. Three other Navy SEALs were wounded and the helicopter they arrived on had to be destroyed in place after being damaged during a rough landing.

Trump released a statement after the news of Owens’ death expressing his sorrow and praising the bravery of the US service members who gathered “important intelligence that will assist the US in preventing terrorism against its citizens and people around the world.”

Trump was said to have had a long phone call with Owens’ family. Owens represents the first combat loss during Trump’s presidency.

