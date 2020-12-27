With less than a month left in office, Trump lashes out at 'totally incompetent' Supreme Court for refusing to overturn his election loss

REUTERS/Erin Scott People participate in a ‘Stop the Steal’ protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court in support of U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., December 8, 2020.

President Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at the US Supreme Court in his latest outburst stemming from his loss in the 2020 presidential election.

The president repeated his previous complaint that he lacks legal “standing:” the legal concept of whether a person has the right to bring a particular lawsuit.

Trump said he had “PROOF” of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, but did not provide any such evidence.

Trump and his campaign’s legal team have so far lost all attempts made at reversing the election result.

With less than one month until he leaves office, President Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at the US Supreme Court over its refusal to intervene in the 2020 election, which Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

“The U.S. Supreme Court has been totally incompetent and weak on the massive Election Fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election,” he said in a tweet just before 9 a.m. Saturday. “We have absolute PROOF, but they don’t want to see it – No ‘standing’, they say. If we have corrupt elections, we have no country!”

During his term in office, Trump successfully nominated three justices to the court: Justice Neil Gorsuch in 2017, Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018, and most recently, Justice Amy Coney Barrett in 2020.

Trump has previously complained about his lack of standing to bring his desired lawsuits, which is the legal concept of whether a person has the legal ability to bring a particular lawsuit before a particular court. Trump and his campaign turned to legal challenges immediately following his loss, but he and Republican officials have won zero of at least 40 challenges they have filed.

Moments later Saturday, Trump in another tweet lobbed a subsequent attack on the sanctity of the US election, claiming he spoke to someone that told him “elections in Afghanistan are far more secure and much better run than the USA’s 2020 Election.”

“Ours, with its millions and millions of corrupt Mail-In Ballots, was the election of a third world country,” Trump said, without evidence, calling the president-elect a “Fake President”

A young military man working in Afghanistan told me that elections in Afghanistan are far more secure and much better run than the USA’s 2020 Election. Ours, with its millions and millions of corrupt Mail-In Ballots, was the election of a third world country. Fake President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2020

Trump has made numerous, unsubstantiated allegations, ranging from widespread voter fraud, which was debunked by former Attorney General William Barr, to a ploy by Democrats to “rig” the election, following his loss to Biden, who will take office on January 20.

Earlier this week, as Insider’s Jacob Shamsian reported, Trump filed another direct appeal with the Supreme Court to challenge the results of Pennsylvania’s election. But even in the unlikely case the Supreme Court heard the case and overturned lower court rulings against the president, Trump still would not have enough Electoral College votes to circumvent Biden’s win.

Biden won 306 Electoral College votes, and even without Pennsylvania’s 20, he would still have more than the 270 needed to secure victory. Trump earned 232 Electoral College votes.

And earlier in December, the Supreme Court declined to hear a lawsuit brought by the state of Texas, which had been encouraged by congressional Republicans, as NBC News reported. In a short, unsigned opinion, the court said the state had “not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections.”

At the centre of Trump’s complaints has been states shifting from red to blue in the hours and days following the election. In reality, the results shifted away from Trump and toward Biden following election night as more mail-in ballots were counted. Trump had repeatedly discouraged his supporters from casting a mail-in ballot, falsely alleging they were prone to fraud. Democrats and local officials had encouraged them to reduce crowding at polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.

