Trump Supports National Health Care

Who knew? Turns out The Donald is a big booster of national healthcare. How do we know? Someone read Mr. Trump’s quickie campaign book from 2000. As luck would have it, that someone was David Weigel of Slate. Here’s an excerpt of what he found:



“We must have universal healthcare,” wrote Trump. “I’m a conservative on most issues but a liberal on this one. We should not hear so many stories of families ruined by healthcare expenses.”

The goal of health care reform, wrote Trump, should be a system that looks a lot like Canada. “Doctors might be paid less than they are now, as is the case in Canada, but they would be able to treat more patients because of the reduction in their paperwork,” he writes.

The likely response from Republican primary voters: if you like Canada so much, why don’t you move there and run for president.

You can read the Weigel’s full column here.

