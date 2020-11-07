Trump supporters without masks yelled at a journalist as she tried to report from a major election HQ in Arizona

Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Far-right radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones rallies the crowd of Trump supporters.

Trump supporters surrounded and yelled at a Telemundo reporter as she attempted to report from Maricopa County election centre in Arizona.

ABC15 Arizona reporter Zach Crenshaw tweeted photos and footage of crowds gathering as thousands of votes from the county were counted inside the building.

One supporter shown in the footage stood directly before the camera and yelled the baseless allegation that “Biden raped his daughter.”

Another supporter, held back from the reporter by a security guard, claimed they had been assaulted and yelled “Assault!”.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Trump supporters gathering at the Maricopa County Election Centre in Arizona screamed over a Telemundo journalist as she attempted to report from the vote count.

Hundreds of Trump supporters have been gathered over several days in the parking lot of the ballot-counting facility, with some demanding entry to oversee the count.

As of early Saturday morning, Biden continues to lead Trump in Arizona, with more than 95% of the votes counted, but the state remains too close to call.

Footage and images posted to Twitter by ABC15 Arizona reporter Zach Crenshaw in the early hours of Saturday morning showed two Trump supporters surrounding reporter Maria Paula Ochoa and interrupting her broadcast. One yelled baseless allegations about President-elect Joe Biden into the camera.

The man, wearing a MAGA hat and carrying a pro-Trump sign, shouted the baseless claim: “Biden raped his daughter!” multiple times into the camera.

Night three outside the Maricopa Co tabulation center:

It’s more tense tonight.

These two men were screaming at a Telemundo reporter while she reported live.

When a security agent prevented ‘red shirt’ from getting inches from her face, both started yelling “assault.” pic.twitter.com/d7XFvZICmE — Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCrenshaw) November 7, 2020

A second man, kept away from the reporter by a security guard, screamed “Assault!” repeatedly.

Neither of the men were wearing face masks. Caitlin O’Hara, a photographer at the scene, described the incident as harassment.

Photo of reporter @ochoamariapaula being harassed by a pro-Trump protester who was screaming at her while not wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/A9MwNOVCTQ — Caitlin O’Hara (@caitlin_oh) November 7, 2020

Ochoa used similar language, writing on Twitter: “My coworkers from our local affiliate @TelemundoAZ were harassed by the same guy who harassed us while on a live report .. this should not be happening.”

Tensions have been running high at the Arizona election centre since Fox and AP called the state for Biden on Tuesday, well ahead of other outlets. Protesters gathered on Wednesday and chanted “Fox News sucks!”. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones also showed up and spoke to protesters at the election centre, per local reports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.