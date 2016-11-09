Trump supporters were removed from a Sydney University bar after chanting obscene slogans

Photo: University of Sydney/ Facebook.

Like many venues around Australia today, Manning Bar at Sydney University hosted a US presidential election event, “Election Day Spectacular”.

However the party turned sour after supporters Republican candidate, and likely winner, Donald Trump supporters became rowdy and began chanting: “Grab them by the pussy! That’s how we do it!'”

Journalist Jess Hill was there:

Trump supporters at Sydney Uni gleefully yelling 'grab them by the pussy! That's how we do it!' — Jess Hill (@jessradio) November 9, 2016

Chants of 'drain the swamp' from Trumpistas met by boos from the rest of the Sydney Uni crowd — Jess Hill (@jessradio) November 9, 2016

Sydney University’s arts faculty was among those excited by the day

Biggest day in the 10 year history of the @USSC. 900+ people will here at Manning today! Get around it. #USElection2016 pic.twitter.com/XPBPo0153y — ArtSS_Sydney (@ArtSS_Sydney) November 9, 2016

But then it went downhill.

Sydney Uni bar erupting with handful of Trump supporters shouting "lock her up", "build a wall", "drain the swamp", "grab her by the pussy" pic.twitter.com/7wzNF7bc0L — Simone Fox Koob (@SimoneFoxKoob) November 9, 2016

Trump wins Florida and they're off again #USElection2016 pic.twitter.com/ggm1uQGQ8i — Simone Fox Koob (@SimoneFoxKoob) November 9, 2016

Then campus security stepped in, removing some participants.

Some participants removed by security from on-campus election event. Attendees reminded to observe Code of Conduct.https://t.co/JwXfRjYd8U — University of Sydney (@Sydney_Uni) November 9, 2016

The university subsequently issued the following statement to Business Insider:

The United States Studies Centre event was held at Manning Bar at 11am. When organisers became aware of the inappropriate behaviour of some attendees the University of Sydney Union’s security team intervened to remove several participants and issue warnings to others. The official event ended at 3pm and some students and members of the public remained to watch the coverage. The University of Sydney and University of Sydney Union expect students to abide by the code of conduct and any behaviour that is intimidating, abusive, disrespectful, or threatening will not be tolerated within our community or on our campuses.

