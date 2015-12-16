Trump's latest rally featured fights, Nazi salutes, and a call to light protesters on fire

Donald Trump’s Monday rally in Las Vegas was one of the most heated yet, featuring multiple fights between protesters and supporters of the GOP presidential frontrunner.

In one incident, when a protester was being removed from the event, a man was heard on video shouting, “light that motherf—-r on fire.”

Other footage captured a woman saying, “burn that motherf—-r,” and another man shouting, “pour gasoline on that son of a b—h.”

One man could even be heard yelling, “sieg heil,” a Nazi salute.

Trump supporters and protesters have clashed a number of times within the past few months, and Trump’s campaign recently announced that supporters should begin chanting Trump’s name if they hear anyone protesting near them.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

