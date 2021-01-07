Video shows chaos unfolding at the US Capitol as Trump supporters storm offices

Connor Perrett
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty ImagesSupporters of President Donald Trump took over the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday.
  • The US Capitol was under siege on Wednesday as pro-Trump demonstrators stormed into the building while lawmakers were inside discussing the certification of the result of the presidential election.
  • Demonstrators, encouraged by President Donald Trump, protested Congress’ move to certify the Electoral College vote in December that cemented President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over Trump.
  • The protesters listened to Trump speak outside the White House before they walked to the Capitol and some stormed the building.
  • PBS is broadcasting live from the Capitol amid the chaos. Watch below.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

You can view the broadcast here:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.