Video shows chaos unfolding at the US Capitol as Trump supporters storm offices

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty ImagesSupporters of President Donald Trump took over the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday.
- The US Capitol was under siege on Wednesday as pro-Trump demonstrators stormed into the building while lawmakers were inside discussing the certification of the result of the presidential election.
- Demonstrators, encouraged by President Donald Trump, protested Congress’ move to certify the Electoral College vote in December that cemented President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over Trump.
- The protesters listened to Trump speak outside the White House before they walked to the Capitol and some stormed the building.
- PBS is broadcasting live from the Capitol amid the chaos. Watch below.
You can view the broadcast here:
WATCH LIVE: Protesters breach U.S. Capitol building during Congress count of Electoral College votes https://t.co/X5vekKcvqY
— PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) January 6, 2021
