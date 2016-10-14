Donald Trump supporters give revealing answers about why Hillary Clinton is unqualified on 'Full Frontal'

We face an election with two historically unpopular candidates in Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, and for various reasons, different groups of people think they’re unqualified to be our US president.

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” hit the streets in a web extra to talk to Donald Trump supporters about why they think, despite all her years of experience in politics, Clinton isn’t prepared for the Oval Office.

The show’s correspondent Allana Harkin found some very revealing answers. After listing her credentials as a senator, First Lady, and Secretary of State, one Trump voter then asks, “What has she done?”

Another offered a more cringe-inducing line about her womanhood: “I would be worried about us hopefully not going to war during her menstrual cycle,” he said.

And another man took a sexual turn, saying, “She couldn’t even take care of her husband in the White House, let alone the country.”

Watch the full “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

