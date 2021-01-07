Trump supporters who broke into Nancy Pelosi's office during their siege of the US Capitol left her a note warning they 'will not back down'

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images A supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021.

A pro-Trump mob on Wednesday stormed the US Capitol as part of their “Stop the Steal” protest that baselessly alleges President-elect Joe Biden’s win was the result of widespread voter fraud.

Some rioters entered the office of Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic representative who was elected this week to another term as the speaker of the House.

CNN first reported that a person had left a threatening note for Pelosi, warning they “would not back down.”

There have been bipartisan calls for those who stormed the Capitol to leave the building and follow the instructions of authorities.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

An ominous note was left for California Rep. Nancy Pelosi in her office Wednesday after rioters in support of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol building as lawmakers were discussing the certification of the 2020 election results.

CNN first reported the existence of the note, which was left on a desk in Pelosi’s office atop a computer keyboard. The note was written on a manila folder in red ink.

“WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN,” the note says.

As The New York Times reported, Pelosi’s office was vandalised by some of the president’s supporters who mobbed the Capitol on Wednesday, forcing Congress to abruptly enter recess. Vandals ripped photos off the wall and flipped furniture in the house speaker’s office, according to the Times.

Pelosi on Sunday was re-elected by her peers in Congress to serve her fourth term as speaker of the House.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images A supporter of US President Donald Trump leaves a note in the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Extremist who took over Nancy Pelosi’s office, per Fox News. pic.twitter.com/byRnH8U93n — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 6, 2021

The actions of the rioters, who came to Washington to protest as part of the “Stop the Steal” movement Wednesday, which is named for Trump’s baseless claims of widespread fraud in the election, were condemned by both Democrats and Republicans. Trump had previously encouraged his followers to come to DC to protect the certification of the election results.

President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday called the mob of Trump supporters a “violent siege” and an “insurrection,” urging for calm amid the chaos.

In a joint statement with New York Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer, Pelosi said she was “calling on President Trump to demand that all protesters leave the US Capitol and Capitol Grounds immediately.”

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican leading the effort to object to the certification of the election results in the Senate tweeted: “Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW.”

And in a video posted to Twitter, Trump urged his followers to leave the Capitol and head home, though he repeated his false accusations about the 2020 election.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.