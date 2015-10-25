Trump supporters dragged Latino protestors out of a campaign event as a crowd cheered

Video reportedly taken from a campaign event for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump shows alleged Trump supporters violently dragging Latino demonstrators out of the event. A crowd stood by, chanting “USA! USA!”

Miami TV station NBC6 says the eight demonstrators were Latino students from Florida International University. They were each holding a letter, spelling out the word, “E-Q-U-A-L-I-T-Y,” at the Trump event Friday night.

Ariel Rojas, a senior at FIU, told NBC6 a Trump supporter standing in front of him grabbed part of the sign that he was holding and tore it up.

Video shows a protester being pulled by a man wearing a red shirt. The man who is being pulled falls on his back, and the man in the red shirt appears to lunge at him as the crowd cheers on.

NBC6 reports several other pro-immigration demonstrators were at the event at the Trump National Miami Doral Resort where the real-estate mogul and Republican presidential contender addressed a crowd.

In the video, Trump can be heard continuing to talk, even as the Latino demonstrators were rushed out of the room. The crowd continues to cheer.

Photos from Reuters show another group of protesters at the event, holding signs that spelled out the word, “D-I-G-N-I-T-Y.”

You can see video of the exchange below:

