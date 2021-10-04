Trump Super PAC rebrands: ‘Make America Great Again, Again!’

US President Donald Trump greets the crowd during a campaign rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa, Florida, on July 31, 2018. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Trump’s Super PAC is now called “Make America Great Again, Again!”

The political group will provide support to Trump supporters seeking office.

Former President Trump has endorsed 37 candidates for 2022 elections, according to Newsweek.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

The “ONLY Trump approved Super PAC” has rebranded from “Make America Great Again Action” to “Make America Great Again, Again!” the political action committee announced Monday.

“MAGA, Again! will support Trump-endorsed candidates across the country who have proven to be fighters of the MAGA movement and President Trump’s many accomplishments,” a Monday press release said.

According to Newsweek, Former President Trump has endorsed 37 candidates for House, Senate, and governor, and other elected positions for the 2022 elections. However, Trump has not announced 2024 plans to run for president yet.

“We look forward to building on the success of MAGA Action with our new committee, Make America Great Again, Again!” Pam Bondi, chairman of the political group and former Florida Attorney General, said in the statement. “We are thrilled to continue to support America First candidates in the midterms and beyond.”

Bondi acquired the role of chairman after Corey Lewandowski moved on “to other endeavors,” following the revelation of a sexual misconduct allegation from a Trump donor last Wednesday, according to a tweet by Trump’s Communication Director Taylor Budowich.

“Trump folks had no way to legally replace Lewandowski, one of two board members of the first super PAC, unless he stepped down, so they’re now forming a new group,” New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman said on Twitter by way of explaining the name change.

The Office of Donald J. Trump did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.