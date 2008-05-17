Outraged Trump Sues Israeli Condo Developer For Trump Royalties

Page Six reports: HELL hath no fury like Donald Trump when people use his name to make millions and then don’t pay him what he regards as his fair share.



Trump is suing luxury condo developer Crescent Heights Diamond, which he says licensed the name “Trump Plaza” for a 70-story residential and commercial tower it planned in Ramat Gan, Israel, near Tel Aviv. Trump was to get a 25 per cent cut on each unit sold, plus other royalties on what would have been Israel’s tallest building.

But, in his lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, Trump charges that after he tirelessly promoted the project, Crescent Heights stiffed him by selling the land for which it paid $44 million in April 2007 to another development company for $80 million – a profit of $36 million. Read more from Page Six.

