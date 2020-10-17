Trump says 'maybe I'll have to leave the country' if he loses the 2020 election to Joe Biden

Getty

President Donald Trump suggested he’d leave the country if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wins the election.

“Could you imagine if I lose?” Trump said after mocking Biden’s candidacy. “I’m not going to feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country, I don’t know.”

The New York Times reported that Trump is trailing behind Biden in various polls.

Trump repeatedly mocked Biden’s candidacy and suggested that it would be embarrassing to lose to the former vice president.

The New York Times reported that Trump is trailing behind Biden in polls as well as in campaign contributions.

Biden has raised a record $US383 million compared to Trump’s $US247 million last month.

Trump said he wasn’t planning to raise any more money.

“I could raise more money,” he said. “I would be the world’s greatest fund-raiser, but I just don’t want to do it.”

In the past few weeks leading up to the election, Trump has come under sharp criticism for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, a New York Times bombshell report about his tax returns, which showed he only paid $US750 in taxes in 2016 and 2017, as well as a myriad of other legal battles.

