Trump Sues Lawyers For Using Trump Name, Face To Drum Up Business

Donald Trump slaps his name on anything he owns. So, how ironic that he’s now suing his former lawyers for $5 million for using his name and image in advertising. (Yes, we know: when Trump attaches his name to something, he better get paid for it.)



Reuters: New York property developer and television personality Donald Trump is suing his former lawyers for $5 million, saying the firm’s use of his name on its website and in interviews violated his privacy.

In a lawsuit filed in New York State Court, Trump accused Morrison Cohen LLP and one of its partners, David Scharf, of unjust enrichment for using his name and image without his consent “for advertising purposes.”

“Defendants, without Trump’s written consent, have used — really commercially exploited — Mr. Trump’s name and reputation, and continue to do so, on Morrison Cohen’s website,” the lawsuit said.

On Monday, the law firm dismissed the lawsuit as an attempt by Trump to avoid paying $600,000 in overdue legal fees.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.