Donald Trump vows to sue all his misconduct accusers in a speech about his first 100 days

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Saturday kicked off a speech about his plan for his first 100 days as president by announcing intentions to sue every woman who has come forward and accused him of sexual misconduct over the past several weeks.

“Every woman lied when they came forward to hurt my campaign. Total fabrication. The events never happened. Never. All of these liars will be sued after the election is over,” Trump said in a speech in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

At least 10 women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Trump over the past several weeks. Trump has vehemently denied the allegations, which have come in the wake of the release of an explosive video that featured Trump boasting to television personality Billy Bush about groping women and kissing them without their consent.

The remarks came as Trump’s campaign continues to reel from the fallout of the tape’s release. The speech Saturday came as part of an attempt to rejigger the campaign in the election’s final 17 days.

The majority of Trump’s speech focused on his planned policies toward illegal immigration, crime, trade, the Supreme Court, and more. On his first day in office, he said, he would move to nominate a justice to replace the late Antonin Scalia, withdraw the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, suspend immigration from “terror-prone” countries, and more. He also proposed a “contract with the American voter” in an attempt to root out corruption in the federal government.

Trump also vowed, as part of an “end illegal immigration act,” to build a wall along the US-Mexico border with the “full understanding” that Mexico “will be reimbursing” the US. In the past, Trump has said the US neighbour would pay for such a wall in full.

“If we follow these steps, we will once more have a government of, by and for the people,” Trump said.

Polls show Trump with significant hurdles to climb in the election’s final two-plus weeks. The RealClearPolitics average of recent national surveys puts him down 5.3 points to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

