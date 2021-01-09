New footage shows what it was like in the middle of the pro-Trump mob that ransacked the Capitol

- A violent mob of Trump supporters broke into the US Capitol on Wednesday.
- Insider was filming from the heart of the insurrection as rioters flooded the Capitol halls and ransacked the building.
- The response from law enforcement has come under fire as critics question how one of the most secure buildings in the world was breached.
