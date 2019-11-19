Trump will 'strongly consider' giving written testimony to the impeachment inquiry, following damaging evidence against him

Associated Press/Evan Vucci President Donald Trump pauses during an event on healthcare prices in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Washington.

Donald Trump tweeted on Monday that he will “strongly consider” submitting evidence to the impeachment inquiry.

On Sunday Nancy Pelosi invited Trump to testify in person while appearing on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on.

Trump’s apparent newfound willingness to engage with the impeachment process follows a string of witnesses who punched holes in his defence.

Donald Trump says he will "strongly consider" submitting evidence to the impeachment inquiry, after a string of witnesses denounced him in public testimony.

Trump tweeted on Monday that he is leaning towards engaging with the impeachment process via submitting evidence in writing.

The decision appeared to be prompted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggesting it on TV the previous day.

Trump wrote: “Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!”

….that I testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt. She also said I could do it in writing. Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2019

Trump’s apparent newfound willingness to engage with the impeachment process followed testimony from its first public witnesses last week, which was widely deemed to further damage his defence from allegations of abusing the presidency in pushing for the investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden by Ukraine.

The president and his legal team have maintained that he sought no “quid pro quo” deal with Ukraine, or arrangement by which he used military aid as leverage to force Ukraine to announce the probes.

In public testimony last week, acting Ukraine ambassador Bill Taylor and senior State Department official George Kent told lawmakers that they had been told by Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the EU, that Trump was making the delivery of military aid dependent on the probe’s being announced. Sondland is scheduled to testify in the public hearings on Wednesday.

Though Republicans in the Senate remain unlikely to remove the president from office should the House impeach him, a new poll on Sunday found that Democrats alleging that Trump abused his office may be winning the battle for public opinion, with 71% of those polled in a survey by ABC released Sunday claiming the president’s request for Ukraine to probe Biden was wrong.

However, of these only 51% thought that the president’s conduct was wrong and justified impeachment.

And according to a poll of voters in Iowa supporters of both the main parties think the impeachment probe will make it easier for their party to win the 2020 election, with Republicans surveyed by the Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Pollclaiming it will backfire on Democrats.

