The brilliant reason Trump let Obama insult him

Joe Avella

At the 2011 White House Correspondents Dinner both President Obama and host Seth Meyers took shots at Donald Trump. He sat there stone-faced.

“Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success” author Michael D’Antonio explains why getting mocked was a brilliant publicity move for Trump.

Produced by Joe Avella and Maxwell Tani.

