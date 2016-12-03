Trump is forming an economic advisory team with the CEOs of Disney, JPMorgan, Walmart, and more

Private equity giant Blackstone said on Friday that its CEO Steve Schwarzman would head a group of business leaders to advise President-elect Donald Trump “frequently” on economic matters.

“President-elect Donald J. Trump today announced that he is establishing the President’s Strategic and Policy Forum,” said the press release from Blackstone.

“The Forum, which is composed of some of America’s most highly respected and successful business leaders, will be called upon to meet with the President frequently to share their specific experience and knowledge as the President implements his plan to bring back jobs and Make America Great Again,” Blackstone said in the release.

The members of the forum include CEOs from Disney, JPMorgan, General Motors, General Motors, and BlackRock. The full list is, from the press release:

Stephen A. Schwarzman (Forum Chairman), Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Blackstone

Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Blackstone Paul Atkins, CEO, Patomak Global Partners, LLC, Former Commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission

CEO, Patomak Global Partners, LLC, Former Commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission Mary Barra, Chairman and CEO, General Motors;

Chairman and CEO, General Motors; Toby Cosgrove, CEO, Cleveland Clinic

CEO, Cleveland Clinic Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO, JPMorgan Chase & Co

Chairman and CEO, JPMorgan Chase & Co Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO, BlackRock

Chairman and CEO, BlackRock Bob Iger, Chairman and CEO, The Walt Disney Company

Chairman and CEO, The Walt Disney Company Rich Lesser, President and CEO, Boston Consulting Group

President and CEO, Boston Consulting Group Doug McMillon, President and CEO, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

President and CEO, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Jim McNerney, Former Chairman, President, and CEO, Boeing

Former Chairman, President, and CEO, Boeing Adebayo “Bayo” Ogunlesi, Chairman and Managing Partner, Global Infrastructure Partners

Chairman and Managing Partner, Global Infrastructure Partners Ginni Rometty, Chairman, President, and CEO, IBM

Chairman, President, and CEO, IBM Kevin Warsh, Shepard Family Distinguished Visiting Fellow in Economics, Hoover Institute, Former Member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Shepard Family Distinguished Visiting Fellow in Economics, Hoover Institute, Former Member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System Mark Weinberger, Global Chairman and CEO, EY

Global Chairman and CEO, EY Jack Welch, Former Chairman and CEO, General Electric

Former Chairman and CEO, General Electric Daniel Yergin, Pulitzer Prize-winner, Vice Chairman of IHS Markit

The group will advise Trump on how to institute policies to encourage job growth and improve productivity, according to the release.

“This forum brings together CEOs and business leaders who know what it takes to create jobs and drive economic growth,” said Trump in the statement. “My administration is committed to drawing on private sector expertise and cutting the government red tape that is holding back our businesses from hiring, innovating, and expanding right here in America.”

The group’s first meeting will be the first week fo February.

