Trump stops North Carolina rally crowd from booing the media

Getty/ Sara D. Davis President-elect Donald Trump addresses an audience at Crown Coliseum on December 6, 2016 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Trump took time off from selecting the cabinet for his incoming administration to celebrate his victory in the general election.

In a departure from his usual pointed rhetoric about the press, President-elect Donald Trump stopped a crowd at his rally in North Carolina from booing the media.

Trump was addressing supporters on the second stop of his “Thank You” tour Tuesday night.

During the rally, Trump raised concerns about news coverage of his campaign, drawing some boos from the crowd.

“No, no,” he said. “We’re going to create a prosperous country, we’re going to have jobs again. Great jobs, not bad jobs, real jobs and it’s going to be something special and hopefully they’re going to write the truth,” Trump said, referring to journalists in attendance.

A source on Trump’s transition team cited by Yahoo News said Trump quieted the audience’s jeering at the media to focus on the military.

On the eve of the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbour, Trump spent most of his speech discussing his plans to strengthen the US military and help veterans.

During his campaign, Trump had a contentious relationship with members of the press, often accusing them of conspiring against his campaign and favouring his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

Earlier at the rally, Trump recounted some of the states he won in the election, but stopped short of talking numbers: “We don’t talk about numbers. We bring people together, but boy those numbers were good,” Trump said.

Trump won the Electoral College but lost the popular vote to Clinton, whose tally this week surpassed Trump by more than two and a half million ballots.

Watch Trump’s remarks below:

