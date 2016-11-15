CNN's Chris Cuomo goes off on Trump's new top adviser: 'Steve Bannon is not a statement of unity'

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo on Monday criticised Donald Trump’s decision to name leading alt-right figure Steve Bannon as his chief White House strategist, telling Trump’s communications director that the controversial appointment was “not a statement of unity.”

Bannon was the CEO of Breitbart, an alt-right news outlet known for creating provocative, at-times racially charged content, before he joined the Trump campaign in August.

He was appointed White House chief strategist on Sunday, five days after Trump won the election and called on America to “come together as one united people” in his victory speech.

“His wife has said he didn’t want his girls in a school because they had too many Jews there,” Cuomo told Miller, referring to court papers filed by Bannon’s ex-wife when they were undergoing a custody battle a decade ago. (Bannon, through a spokeswoman, has denied making the remarks.)

“Breitbart is what it is — Ted Cruz, whom you worked for, used to point to it as a poison affecting his own party,” Cuomo continued. “How is that a nod towards unity?”

Miller replied that Cuomo is still “focused on trying to divide the people,” but Cuomo cut him off.

“Not fair, Jason, not fair,” he said. “You put Bannon in that position, not me. I don’t put out the headlines on Breitbart, he [Bannon] does.”

Some of Breitbart’s most controversial headlines include: “Bill Kristol, Republican Spoiler, Renegade Jew”; “Birth Control Makes Women Unattractive And Crazy”; “Data: Young Muslims In The West Are A Ticking Time Bomb”; and “World Health Organisation Report: Trannies 49 Times Higher HIV Rate.”

Cuomo said that Bannon “is seen as the architect of a very effective strategy that Donald Trump used during the election, which you guys now say needs to be left behind.”

“But you’re bringing the architect of it with you. That’s not on me,” he said.

Miller replied that Bannon was brought on “from day one to help Mr. Trump implement his vision.”

Watch the exchange below:

Trump transition team’s @JasonMillerinDC: So much media coverage of “issues that divide us” is irresponsible. https://t.co/KNKqDSRfQI

— New Day (@NewDay) November 14, 2016

