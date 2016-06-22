Trump campaign calls anemic fundraising numbers 'incredible,' boasts about lean operation

The Donald Trump campaign released a statement Tuesday in which it insisted its anemic fundraising numbers were, in fact, “incredible.”

The statement came one day after a Federal Elections Commission filing revealed Trump ended May with only $1.3 million cash on hand. Hillary Clinton, in comparison, had $42.5 million.

Trump, emphasising his ability to self-finance, said he could have “unlimited” cash on hand if he wanted because he could contribute his own money.

Trump said in the statement that he has “already” spent more than $50 million of his own fortune on the campaign.

On Tuesday he sent out what he called his “first fundraising email” on behalf of his campaign. He promised to match every dollar donated in a 48-hour period, up to $2 million, in an effort to make it the “most successful fundraising email in modern-political history.”

The New York businessman also fought back against reports that indicated he lacked the robust organizational structure to carry out a successful national campaign.

“Our campaign is leaner and more efficient, like government should be,” he said in his statement.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.