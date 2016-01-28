Trump's statement on boycotting the Fox News debate really is something else

Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump released a colourful statement Tuesday night after he announced that he wouldn’t participate in Fox News’ debate on Thursday night.

Trump’s chief complaint is that Fox News host Megyn Kelly will be one of the three moderators. He has complained about her supposedly biased coverage for months.

Instead of the debate, Trump will host an event on behalf of veterans that night.

Here’s the full Trump statement, which is worth reading in its entirety:

(New York, NY) January 26th, 2016 – As someone who wrote one of the best-selling business books of all time, The Art of the Deal, who has built an incredible company, including some of the most valuable and iconic assets in the world, and as someone who has a personal net worth of many billions of dollars, Mr. Trump knows a bad deal when he sees one. FOX News is making tens of millions of dollars on debates, and setting ratings records (the highest in history), where as in previous years they were low-rated afterthoughts. Unlike the very stupid, highly incompetent people running our country into the ground, Mr. Trump knows when to walk away. Roger Ailes and FOX News think they can toy with him, but Mr. Trump doesn’t play games. There have already been six debates, and according to all online debate polls including Drudge, Slate, Time Magazine, and many others, Mr. Trump has won all of them, in particular the last one. Whereas he has always been a job creator and not a debater, he nevertheless truly enjoys the debating process – and it has been very good for him, both in polls and popularity. He will not be participating in the FOX News debate and will instead host an event in Iowa to raise money for the Veterans and Wounded Warriors, who have been treated so horribly by our all talk, no action politicians. Like running for office as an extremely successful person, this takes guts and it is the kind mentality our country needs in order to Make America Great Again.

