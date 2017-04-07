Air Force One photo shows Trump talking to reporters while 'Rogue One' movie plays in the background

President Donald Trump was on board Air Force One during his trip to Palm Beach, Florida, when he stumbled upon members of the media watching the movie, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

According to ABC reporter Alex Mallin, journalists from the press cabin neglected to turn off the in-flight entertainment, and photographed Trump with the critically acclaimed movie in the background.

Here are some photos from the press cabin of Air Force One.

Reporters forgot to turn off Star Wars: Rogue One before @POTUS came back to visit the press cabin. pic.twitter.com/FxuqdVNdXJ — Alex Mallin (@alex_mallin) April 6, 2017

White House press secretary Sean Spicer was also photographed during the in-flight entertainment.

Since then, the images have been making waves across social media, and have been edited to include screenshots from other films on television’s screen.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.