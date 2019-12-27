Trump spent his Christmas night furiously tweeting about Nancy Pelosi and impeachment

January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis President Donald Trump talks to reporters in the Oval Office on January 9, 2019.

President Donald Trump couldn’t stay away from Twitter on Christmas.

On Wednesday evening, the president lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the impeachment process, accusing Democrats of being “hypocrites” and “liars.”

On Thursday morning he trashed Pelosi’s San Francisco district, blaming the leader for crime and homelessness.

On Wednesday evening, the president lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the impeachment process.

“Why should Crazy Nancy Pelosi, just because she has a slight majority in the House, be allowed to Impeach the President of the United States? Got ZERO Republican votes, there was no crime, the call with Ukraine was perfect, with “no pressure,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday night.

He went on, “She said it must be “bipartisan & overwhelming,” but this Scam Impeachment was neither. Also, very unfair with no Due Process, proper representation, or witnesses. Now Pelosi is demanding everything the Republicans weren’t allowed to have in the House. Dems want to run majority Republican Senate. Hypocrites!”

A week after the House voted to impeach Trump, Pelosi has paused the impeachment process by not approving the charges to be sent to the Senate or announcing impeachment managers. The move is an attempt to pressure Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell into allowing witness testimony in the Senate trial. McConnell has said it’s “fine with me” if Democrats never send the charges to the Senate.

The president continued his attacks on Pelosi on Thursday morning, accusing the leader of abandoning her San Francisco district, which he claimed is “one of the worst anywhere in the U.S. when it come to the homeless & crime.”

He added, “It has gotten so bad, so fast – she has lost total control and, along with her equally incompetent governor, Gavin Newsom, it is a very sad sight!”

Trump has regularly attacked Democratic lawmakers from progressive cities, including San Francisco, over issues concerning crime and homelessness, but has rarely expressed concern for Americans who’ve found themselves without homes. Instead, he’s argued that poverty in American cities is an embarrassment for the country and a nuisance for residents.

Trump also quoted regular Fox News contributor Brad Blakeman twice on Thursday morning and hinted that Pelosi should face a challenger in her primary.

“‘Nancy Pelosi has no leverage over the Senate. Mitch McConnell did not nose his way into the impeachment process in the House, and she has no standing in the Senate.’ Brad Blakeman. Crazy Nancy should clean up her filthy dirty District & help the homeless there. A primary for N?,” Trump tweeted.

