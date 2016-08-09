Trump's major economic speech in Detroit repeatedly interrupted by protesters

Oliver Darcy

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was repeatedly interrupted Monday by protesters as he unveiled his economic plan during a major speech in Detroit.

The real-estate mogul was forced to pause his speech at least a dozen times as demonstrators rose from their seats and begin voicing their displeasure with his policies.

The demonstrators appeared to strategically protest as individuals, instead of as a group, to maximise the amount of disruptions. It was immediately unclear if the protesters were part of a specific group.

Trump touted lower taxes and less government regulation as key parts of his job creation and economic plan.

