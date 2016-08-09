Trump's major economic speech in Detroit repeatedly interrupted by protesters

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was repeatedly interrupted Monday by protesters as he unveiled his economic plan during a major speech in Detroit.
The real-estate mogul was forced to pause his speech at least a dozen times as demonstrators rose from their seats and begin voicing their displeasure with his policies.
The demonstrators appeared to strategically protest as individuals, instead of as a group, to maximise the amount of disruptions. It was immediately unclear if the protesters were part of a specific group.
Less than 2 minutes into @realDonaldTrump speech protester rises, elicits boos & is escorted out @deteconomicclub pic.twitter.com/NqoLFlT7I2
— Major Garrett (@MajorCBS) August 8, 2016
8th protester at @realDonaldTrump @deteconomicclub speech. All one-at-a-time. pic.twitter.com/Jlb04ZXsvo
— Major Garrett (@MajorCBS) August 8, 2016
Trump touted lower taxes and less government regulation as key parts of his job creation and economic plan.
NOW WATCH: Penn Jillette reveals what it was like to work with Donald Trump on ‘Celebrity Apprentice’
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.