Trump calls himself an 'ally to all peaceful protesters' as police fire tear gas and clash with crowds in DC

Screenshot/Reuters Protesters in Washington, DC, clash with police as President Donald Trump spoke at the White House on June 1, 2020.

President Donald Trump called himself an “ally to all peaceful protesters” during a briefing at the White House on Monday while police dressed in riot gear clashed with peaceful protesters nearby.

Protesters gathered in front of the White House ahead of Trump’s briefing, maintaining a distance from police behind a barrier.

But soon, police began to move protesters away from the White House area using tear gas and rubber bullets.

Here’s how the protests played out in DC as Trump condemned the violent actions sparked from these demonstrations.

Trump gave addressed the unrest playing out across the US in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes. Floyd told the officer he couldn’t breathe.

The video of Floyd’s mistreatment at the hands of police was widely shared across social media and has since sparked a week of escalating protests across several US states.

On Monday, Trump expressed support for “peaceful” protesters while decrying the violent actions that have branched off from some protests.

“I am your president of law and order and an ally of all peaceful protesters, but in recent days our nation has been gripped by professional anarchists, violent mobs, arsonists, looters, criminals, rioters, Antifa, and others,” Trump said at his briefing.

“We cannot allow the righteous cries of peaceful protesters to be drowned out by an angry mob. The biggest victims of the rioting are peace-loving citizens in our poorest communities and as their president, I will fight to keep them safe. I will fight to protect you,” he added.

But nearby, authorities were already clashing with protesters that had gathered in front of the White House to demonstrate ahead of the president’s remarks.

Protesters first began gathering behind barriers set up in front of the White House.

Protests were initially peaceful, with protesters and police maintaining a safe distance between one another.

Protesters held signs and chanted slogans as heavily armed military police inched closer.

Shortly after the protests began, police began to inch closer to the barrier separating them from the demonstrators, leading to a series of heated verbal disputes.

Police began pushing the protesters away from the White House area in the moments before Trump addressed the nation.

Police began using flash bangs and tear gas to clear protesters.

As President Trump began speaking, protests spilled out onto the streets of Washington, DC.

Yamiche Alcindor, a White House correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, tweeted from the protests that she was teargassed along with protesters outside of the White House gates.

Here is what was happening outside the White House as President Trump was giving his Rose Garden address and saying he is an “ally of all peaceful protestors.” Peaceful protestors being tear gassed outside of the WH gates. I confirmed because I was teargassed along with them. pic.twitter.com/yg0wbSrIXn — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 1, 2020

Footage from the protests showed police pushing protesters further away from the White House and onto the streets.

Police on horseback followed closely behind.

Aerial footage showed what the area looked like before police moved up the barricade.

The park police is now warning the protesters to leave. They have given three warnings over a loud speaker, and moved up to the barricade. Several rows of officers in the far part of this picture — mounted on horses and on foot. pic.twitter.com/KboSkSQ75x — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 1, 2020

Less than 10 minutes later, the area appeared to have been almost entirely cleared out.

Less than ten minutes later, here’s what that same spot looks like now. pic.twitter.com/s3KIlXVIlE — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 1, 2020

And as police clashed with protesters, footage also showed police attacking a cameraman who was filming the events as they unfolded live.

Police outside the WH just repeatedly bashed a cameraman as they pushed back protestors – just now on @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/XyE2sI6I3v — Ben Siegel (@benyc) June 1, 2020

Most protesters appeared to comply with police requests, continuing to protest with their hands raised and moving as necessary.

At one point, protesters knelt before the wall of police with their hands raised.

You can watch Trump’s full briefing here.

During the briefing, Trump threatened to deploy the “heavily armed” military in order to squash protests.

Trump on Monday laid the blame on governors for unrest spreading across the country, telling the state leaders that “most of you are weak,” according to audio of a call with the governors and law-enforcement officials obtained by Business Insider.

Trump told governors on the call that they “have to dominate” protesters on the streets and “put them in jail for 10 years.”

“If you don’t dominate, you’re wasting your time. They’re going to run over you,” Trump said, according to audio recordings of the call that was obtained by several news outlets. “You are going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate.”

The protests in DC follow an evening of clashes between police and protesters, during which police launched tear gas and rubber bullets at crowds, while some protesters set fire to buildings and vandalised state monuments like the Lincoln Memorial.

