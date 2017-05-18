Trump rails against special counsel appointment in morning tweetstorm

President Donald Trump hit back against the Justice Department’s appointment of a special counsel in a tweet Thursday morning.

“With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special councel appointed!,” Trump tweeted.

The Justice Department on Wednesday appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller to oversee investigations into potential ties between Trump associates and Russian operatives.

“My decision is not a finding that crimes have been committed or that any prosecution is warranted,” Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said in the DOJ statement. “I have made no such determination. What I have determined is that based upon the unique circumstances, the public interest requires me to place this investigation under the authority of a person who exercises a degree of independence from the normal chain of command.”

