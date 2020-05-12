President Trump has a solution for your coronavirus boredom: A 200-piece puzzle with a picture of himself

Puzzles have been increasingly popular with more Americans confined to their homes with coronavirus lockdown orders.

President Donald Trump’s campaign is cashing in on the interest by selling 200-piece puzzles with his picture on it.

The puzzles cost $US35 and are for sale on his campaign website.

If you’re experiencing coronavirus boredom during lockdown and have the jigsaw skills of the average 7-year-old, President Donald Trump has a solution for you.

The president’s presidential campaign is selling a 200-piece puzzle for $US35. The funds will help support his 2020 campaign.

The 11″ x 16″ puzzle is “proudly made in USA” and features an image of the president standing in front of the American flag holding two thumbs up, according to the campaign website.

With Americans confined to their homes due to social distancing measures, puzzles have increased in popularity.

According to Marketplace podcast, puzzle sales were up 370% at the beginning of April.

In response, companies have gotten creative about producing games that will keep people entertained, or at least occupied, for hours.

One puzzle now available on Amazon has 1,000 pieces that are all white. Another, from Kodak, claims to be the “world’s largest puzzle” containing 51,300 pieces and retails for about $US600 on the photo company’s website.

For those looking for less of a challenge, the Donald Trump puzzle may be a better fit. It has only 200 pieces, the same number as a puzzle available on Amazon featuring characters from the movie “Frozen,” which is recommended for kids ages 3 and up. The voting age is 18.

And if puzzles aren’t for you, there are other pieces of Trump swag that might be of help during stay-at-home measures.

A set of two “Trump Love” wine glasses, which feature a heart bearing the President’s last name, are also available on the site for $US30.

Similarly, “Trump Luck of the Irish” whiskey glasses are being sold at the same price.

As of March 31, Trump’s 2020 campaign has raised $US240,724,692, according to campaign finance records.

Of that, $US138,820,487 were from donations of $US200 and under.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, has a markedly less exciting campaign store.

It features onlyT-shirts, lawn signs, stickers, and buttons.

