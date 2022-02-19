Trump’s social media platform Truth Social is set to be released on Presidents’ Day

A photo illustration showing a person checking the app store on a smartphone for ‘Truth Social’, with a photo of former President Donald Trump in the background. Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump’s social media platform is set to be released to the public on Monday.

Trump announced Truth Social last year to “stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.”

Trump has been off social media since being banned by Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube last year.

Former President Donald Trump’s new social media platform is set to be released in the Apple App Store on Monday, Reuters reported.

In October, Trump announced he was launching the platform, called Truth Social, to “stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.” It’s being launched under the recently created Trump Media & Technology Group, under which former GOP Rep. Devin Nunes serves as chief executive.

Sources told Reuters on Thursday that around 500 beta users were already using the Truth Social app.

On Saturday, the outlet reported it had seen screenshots of Truth Social posts made by its chief product officer saying the app would be released to the public on Monday.

“We’re currently set for release in the Apple App store for Monday Feb. 21,” an executive who the app listed as Billy B. said, according to Reuters.

TMTG did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Insider previously reported the app was due to launch on Monday, February 21, which is also Presidents’ Day. As of Saturday, the listing for Truth Social in the Apple App Store still said “Expected February 21, 2022.”

Truth Social’s launch will mark Trump’s return to social media after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube last year in the wake of the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6.