Trump snubbed Pelosi as she tried to shake his hand before his State of the Union address — nearly 2 months after the House impeached him

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky President Donald Trump hands copies of his speech to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence as he delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress

President Donald Trump snubbed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when she went to shake his hand at the Start of the State of the Union on Tuesday.

Trump’s speech, delivered before the House, came nearly two months after he was impeached in the chamber over his dealings with Ukraine.

The president and Pelosi had not spoken for four months prior to the awkward moment.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump refused to shake House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hand at the start of his third State of the Union address on Tuesday, which came almost two months after his impeachment.

Pelosi reached out to shake the president’s hand, and Trump snubbed her. The House Speaker looked somewhat surprised and bemused as he walked away to begin his address, which came on the eve of Trump’s expected acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial.

Nancy Pelosi went in for the handshake aaaaand….Trump ignored it. pic.twitter.com/c8kFSP3kQr — Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) February 5, 2020

The president and Pelosi have long had a contentious relationship, but his impeachment exacerbated tensions.

Less than a week before Tuesday’s speech, Trump tweeted: “Nancy Pelosi wants Congress to take away authority Presidents use to stand up to other countries and defend AMERICANS. Stand with your Commander in Chiefs!”

The president was tweeting in relation to House votes on measures aimed at limiting his ability to launch a war against Iran. Trump’s decision on January 3 to order a drone strike that killed Iran’s top military leader, Qassem Soleimani, has raised fears of a broader conflict between Washington and Tehran.

Trump became only the second president in US history, after Bill Clinton, to deliver a State of the Union address after being impeached.

Though he was impeached relatively recently and his Senate trial is not yet over, the president just earned the highest approval ratings of his tenure thus far, according to a newly released Gallup poll.

49% of Americans approve of Trump’s job performance, while 50% of disapprove, the poll found.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.