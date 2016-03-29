'It is just insane': Donald Trump rails against Obama after Brussels attack

In a Monday-morning appearance on “Fox & Friends,” Donald Trump slammed President Barack Obama for saying that the US must continue to be open to accepting refugees, even after terrorists attack in Europe.

Obama said in a weekend address that America’s “openness to refugees fleeing ISIL’s violence” is an important weapon in the US arsenal for fighting violent extremism. The terrorist group ISIS (also known as the Islamic State, ISIL, or Daesh) has recently targeted Western countries.

“Our most important partners are American Muslims,” Obama said. “That’s why we have to reject any attempt to stigmatised Muslim-Americans, and their enormous contributions to our country and our way of life.”

Trump, the Republican presidential frontrunner, called Obama’s comment’s “disgraceful” and reiterated his calls for increased border security.

“I can’t even believe that he’s saying it. It’s inconceivable that he’s saying it,” Trump said. “Open borders, everything he said there is absolutely, you would almost say it’s disgraceful, you can’t even imagine that a man could make those statements, especially a president of this country.”

He continued

It is disgraceful that he could say this, and especially when he talks about coming in from the Middle East, frankly even more so, where they’re undocumented, we have no idea where they come from, we have no idea who they are. … It is just insane what this man is saying.

Trump was then asked to respond to Secretary of State John Kerry saying over the weekend that Republican presidential candidates’ rhetoric on Muslims was an “embarrassment” to the US.

“Everywhere I go, every leader I meet, they ask about what is happening in America. They cannot believe it. I think it is fair to say that they’re shocked,” Kerry said.

Trump turned Kerry’s statement around on him. Trump said he’s “shocked” that Kerry would help broker a deal between Western powers and Iran, which allowed sanctions relief in exchange for restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program.

“I’m shocked by him,” Trump said. “And I’m shocked that he would sign a deal like the Iran deal, which is one of the worst and dumbest deals I’ve ever seen negotiated, a horrible, horrible embarrassment deal.”

Trump also blasted Kerry on the US refugee policy, saying it could lead to the “downfall” of the US.

“I’m shocked by his policy of open door,” he said.

Trump continued:

I’m shocked by just about everything that he’s done and everything that President Obama has done. It’s leading this country down. … In terms of security, this open-door policy is catastrophic, and it’s going to lead, I mean, you talk about downfall. This could lead to the downfall of the greatest nation on Earth.

View part of Trump’s Monday interview below:

.@realDonaldTrump slams President Obama’s continued “openness to refugees” in wake of Brussels attackhttps://t.co/opZBF305Us

— FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) March 28, 2016

