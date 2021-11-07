Trump slams Mitch McConnell and GOP lawmakers who voted in favor of infrastructure bill

Former President Donald Trump. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump slammed Mitch McConnell and GOP lawmakers who supported the infrastructure bill.

“All Republicans who voted for Democrat longevity should be ashamed of themselves,” he said.

The $US1.2 ($AU2) trillion infrastructure bill passed in the Senate in August and in the House on Friday.

Former President Donald Trump slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republicans who voted in favor of the infrastructure bill on Sunday.

“All Republicans who voted for Democrat longevity should be ashamed of themselves,” Trump said in a statement.

On Friday, 13 House Republicans voted with Democrats to pass the $US1.2 ($AU2) trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. The Bill passed in the Senate in August with 19 Republicans, including McConnell, voting in favor alongside every Democrat.

The legislation included funds for roads, highways, and bridges, alongside electric vehicles, clean energy, and high-speed broadband.

Trump was critical of GOP senators who voted in favor of the bill and said they “voted thinking that helping the Democrats is such a wonderful thing to do, so politically correct. They just don’t get it!”

The former president called Republican lawmakers who supported the measure RINOs, or Republicans in name only, and added that their support would mean Democrats would rely on their help to pass the $US1.75 ($AU2) trillion social spending bill.

On Sunday, Trump also doubled down on his criticism of McConnell for offering Democrats a two-month lift of the debt ceiling, which he said “allowed the Democrats time to work things out at out our Country’s and the Republican Party’s expense!”

The two-month lift gave Democrats until December to figure out how to raise the debt ceiling without Republican support. The debt ceiling is what allows the government to borrow money to pay its bills and not raising it could result in a recession.

Trump and McConnell have also repeatedly clashed in the past year.

The former president called McConnell “gutless” and a “stupid fucker” for not helping him overturn the election. McConnell also previously said Trump was “practically and morally responsible” for the January 6 Capitol riot.