Trump claims his ex-top aide Stephanie Grisham wrote ‘bad and untrue things’ about him because she was ‘angry and bitter’ over a breakup

Trump criticized his longtime former aide, Stephanie Grisham, over her tell-all White House memoir.

Full of new anecdotes about the Trumps, Grisham’s memoir paints her ex-boss as dishonest and incompetent.

In a statement, Trump claimed, “Stephanie didn’t have what it takes and that was obvious from the beginning.”

Former President Donald Trump condemned his longtime former top aide, Stephanie Grisham, in personal terms on Tuesday as reporting emerged on her scathing forthcoming tell-all White House memoir.

Grisham, who was one of the most senior aides to both the former president and former first lady, described the Trumps and their inner circle as dishonest and incompetent, according to reporting on the book. Among a slew of unflattering allegations, she wrote that Trump had a “terrifying” temper and made sexual comments about a young, female aide.

“Stephanie didn’t have what it takes and that was obvious from the beginning,” Trump told The New York Times in a statement on Tuesday in response to the outlet’s reporting on Grisham’s book, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House.”

The former president added that Grisham had become “very angry and bitter” after a breakup, apparently referring to Grisham’s split with former White House official Max Miller.

“She had big problems and we felt that she should work out those problems for herself,” Trump said. “Now, like everyone else, she gets paid by a radical left-leaning publisher to say bad and untrue things.”

Sources told Politico in July that Miller pushed and slapped Grisham after she accused him of cheating on her. Miller’s attorney has denied that Miller, who is now running for a US House seat with Trump’s endorsement, ever physically assaulted Grisham.

A spokeswoman for Trump, Liz Harrington, told The Washington Post on Tuesday that Grisham’s book “is another pitiful attempt to cash in on the President’s strength and sell lies about the Trump family.” Harrington called Grisham “a disgruntled former employee” and said publishers of critical books about the Trumps “should be ashamed of themselves for preying on desperate people who see the short term gain in writing a book full of falsehoods.”

A spokesperson for Melania Trump released a similar statement condemning Grisham earlier this month.

“The intent behind this book is obvious,” the statement said. “It is an attempt to redeem herself after a poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior in the White House. Through mistruth and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump.”