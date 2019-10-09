21 of the most creative signs die-hard supporters have brought to Trump rallies

Sandy Huffaker / Getty Pro-wall demonstrators show signs of support for President Donald Trump and a border wall.

President Donald Trump is running for a second term, which means more political rallies.

His supporters don’t turn up empty-handed. They’re bringing some pretty unique signs.

The signs cover many of Trump’s favourite topics – the US Mexico border, “draining the swamp,” his “genius,” the flaws of socialism and communism, “fake news,” and people’s love and adoration for him.

There are political signs, and then there are President Donald Trump‘s supporter’s signs.

Trump is campaigning for a second term, which means more rallies. Political rallies need signs and placards. Luckily, he’s got a large, vocal pool of supporters, and many of them come to support him bearing some pretty wild examples.

Topics on the signs include the wall between the US and Mexico, the “political swamp” in Washington, Trump’s intellect, the perils of socialism and communism, the necessity of guns, the “fake news” media, and a whole lot of love for the current president.

Here are some of the wilder signs photographers have captured.

In case you’d forgotten, Trump is the leader of the United States.

Since he’s already serving a term, the slogan he ran on last time, “Make America Great again”…

… has been replaced by “Keep America Great.”

Spencer Platt / Getty Donald Trump supporters wait for him to speak at a rally in Manchester on August 15, 2019 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

These signs are prolific. Trump’s almost impossible to see in the multitude here. But the true gems are the signs found on the fringes.

Ralph Freso / Getty President Donald Trump is engulfed by supporters holding signs during a rally.

This masked Trump supporter set out a few thoughts, including encouraging people to “Buy American” and “Hire American.” And if someone doesn’t agree, line four is for them: “Tell the snowflakes to stop crying.”

Trump might be notorious for only ever wearing his trademark suits, but he might like this poster of him dressed as a superhero.

Zach Gibson / AFP / Getty Demonstrators wave national flags and placards during the pro-Trump ‘Mother of All Rallies’ in 2017.

This woman brought a sign with her to a Trump rally in Orlando, Florida, which says, “This senior loves Trump.” She’s not alone.

Eva Marie Uzcategui T. / Anadolu Agency / Getty A supporter holds a placard reading ‘This Senior Loves Trump’ at a rally at the Amway Centre in Orlando, Florida, United States on June 18, 2019.

These supporters love him too, along with his son Barron, and apparently anyone who is a Leo.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters Trump supporters hold signs in West Palm Beach, Florida in 2019.

These Trump supporters, who are raising their fists to oncoming traffic, don’t like socialism, and all of the “genocidal monsters” it leads to.

Brian Snyder / Reuters Supporters of Donald Trump wave to passing drivers in Clearwater in 2019.

Here, women in California surge forward with their Trump signs held high.

Patrick T. Fallon / Reuters Women carry signs with pro-Trump rally participants during the Southern California Make America Great Again march.

At the same rally, men held a half covered sign that says, “Blue Lives Matter,” in support of the police. They also stuck Trump stickers to their bare chests.

Patrick T. Fallon / Reuters Pro-Trump rally participants carry flags during the Southern California Make America Great Again march in support of President Trump,

Here, a young supporter wears a “Trumplican” sweater, and reminds Trump of his two tasks — draining Washington, or “the swamp,” and finishing his wall between the US and Mexico.

Aaron Josefczyk / Reuters A young supporter at a rally in Cleveland, Ohio.

Another sign sets out Trump’s priorities. He’s said African and Hispanic Americans are hit hardest by illegal immigrants, though experts push back on that conclusion.

David McNew / Getty Supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside the Wilshire Federal Building on June 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s a more dignified take on the supporter sign, featuring a black and white version of Trump’s official presidential portrait.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Supporters of U.S. president Donald Trump hold signs during a campaign rally at Four Seasons Arena on July 5, 2018 in Great Falls, Montana.

Not technically a sign or placard, this T shirt sets out a supporter’s priorities. She was wearing it at a rally in Los Angeles in June.

David McNew / Getty Supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside the Wilshire Federal Building on June 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Similar clothes were sold at the rally, including these shirts with an acrostic poem.

David McNew / Getty Pro-Trump and Conservative shirts are sold during a President Donald Trump rally outside the Wilshire Federal Building on June 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Trump supporters also use placards to remind people which “Fake News” media companies they don’t trust.

David McNew / Getty Supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside the Wilshire Federal Building on June 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Trump’s fandom crosses languages, too. This woman’s sign says “Trump is a genius,” in Spanish.

Carlo Allegri / Reuters A supporter of candidate for Governor Ron DeSantis holds up a sign that reads ‘Trump is a Genius’ at Versailles restaurant in the Little Havana section of Miami

It’s not just in the US either. Trump has his supporters in Britain …

Simon Dawson / Reuters Demonstrators near the U.S. Embassy prepare for a pro-Trump rally, during the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump, in London.

… and in South Korea.

Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters Protesters from a conservative civic group take part in a pro-Trump rally in central Seoul, South Korea, November 6, 2017.

And for all those backing Trump for another term, Jammer Batzler’s sign in Wisconsin sums it up.

Mike Roemer / AP President Donald Trump supporter, Jammer Batzler. shows his support as he waits to get in to a rally to hear him speak Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.

