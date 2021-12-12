Donald Trump hints that Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis would be a good vice-president candidate if he ran in 2024

President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in Sunrise, Fla., on November 26, 2019. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump said Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis would be a good vice-president if he ran in 2024.

He added that his former Vice-President Mike Pence has been “very hurt” by the events of January 6.

Trump made the comments to Bill O’Reilly on the first night of their History Tour in Sunrise, Florida.

Former President Donald Trump said that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would be a “good” candidate for vice-president if he ran again in 2024.

Trump made the comments to Bill O’Reilly on Saturday night on the first night of their four-date “History Tour” in Sunrise, Florida.

When asked whether DeSantis would be on the ticket if Trump were to run again, Trump agreed that he would be a good candidate.

“I think Ron [DeSantis] would be good,” Trump said. “I think Mike [Pence] has been very hurt by what took place with respect to January 6. I think he’s been mortally wounded, frankly.”

However, Trump added that there were “a lot” of other good options for running mates too, and said a woman or South Carolina Senator Tim Scott could be in the frame.

Mention of DeSantis brought huge applause, The Sun Sentinel said, while mention of former Florida Governor, Jeb Bush, elicited loud boos. Bush and Trump previously crossed swords in the Republican presidential nomination campaign for the 2016 election.

While speaking to O’Reilly, Trump praised DeSantis, and took credit for helping him win the gubernatorial race by giving him “a beautiful endorsement” in 2017, according to The Sun Sentinel.

Trump has been dropping hints that he might run for president again in 2024.

Much speculation has surrounded who he might choose as a possible pick for vice-presidential running mate, with some reports suggesting he might look to women or conservatives of color.

Based on the former president’s own words, he is unlikely to choose his former Vice-President Mike Pence, with whom his relationship appeared to deteriorate after the January 6 Capitol riot.

Trump publicly railed against Pence for not having the “courage” to reject the 2020 election results, and some attendees of the Capitol riot reportedly called for Pence to be hanged.

Trump has since appeared to defend the rioters for making the comments about Pence.

Pence has previously said that he and Trump might never “see eye to eye” on the events of January 6.