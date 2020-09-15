Trump shares tweet saying he is 'fanboying for dictators' after praising Putin and Kim as more mentally fit than Biden

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump bizarrely shared a tweet describing him as “fanboying for dictators” on Monday.

“I didn’t even know there would be a question about this!” Trump tweeted in response to the columnist talking about his comments on North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin being more mentally fit than Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“Kim Jong Un, Kim Jong Un doesn’t know about the problems that Joe has. We need very sharp people, I’m sorry, Joe is not qualified for this position,” Trump said at his rally in Nevada on Sunday.

I didn’t know there would be even a question about this! https://t.co/QVZn2A7PYc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2020

The first line of the tweet from a columnist summarized Trump’s comments at a MAGA rally on Sunday in Nevada, where he praised North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin for being more mentally “sharp” than Democratic nominee Joe Biden, in another norm-shattering attack from a politician who built his personal brand on them.

“But you see, I deal with all these people and they don’t have the kind of mental problem that Sleepy Joe has, they’re very sharp,” Trump said.

The president is presenting himself as a tough negotiator with the leaders of these adversarial nations, despite failing to take action for Russia reportedly offering money for attacks on US troops in Afghanistan and stalled negotiations with North Korea that have failed to compel them to renounce nuclear weapons.

Trump hits Biden on mental acuity, before praising Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, who he says are "very sharp." "Kim Jong Un, Kim Jong Un doesn't know about the problems that Joe has. We need very sharp people, I'm sorry, Joe is not qualified for this position." pic.twitter.com/6pASfAfKbM — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) September 14, 2020

