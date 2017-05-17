Reports say Trump revealed key intelligence about ISIS to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in a meeting last week. After both Russia and the White House denied the reports, Trump seemed to confirm the reports in a series of tweets. Legal scholar Alan Dershowitz said the report could damage Trump. Following is a transcript of the video.
Alan Dershowitz: This is the most serious charge ever made against a sitting president, let’s not minimise it. Comey is in the wastebasket of history, everything else is off the table. This is the most serious charge ever made against a sitting president of the United States. Let’s not underestimate it.
Erin Burnett: So Alan, what does that mean, though? Because you’re saying this is the most serious charge ever made against a sitting president, and yet it’s not criminal, it’s not impeachable.
Dershowitz: It’s not criminal. That’s right.
Burnett: But it is more serious than things that were?
Dershowitz: Absolutely right, absolutely right.
