Trump plans to push unproven voter fraud claims at upcoming rallies: Axios

President Donald Trump plans to share obituaries of dead people who he claims voted, sources reportedly told Axios.

President Donald Trump plans to promote unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud at upcoming rallies, White House sources told Axios on Sunday.

The president and his allies have continued to make unsubstantiated claims of mass voter fraud, after major news networks called the election for President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday.

Axios reporter Alayna Treene said four of the president’s advisors told her of the plan to share purported obituaries of people who voted.

In one instance, a claim of 21,000 dead people on voter rolls in Pennsylvania went viral, before being debunked by The New York Times as based on a lawsuit with allegations that have not been proven. The president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, shared the claim on his Twitter account.

In another, the president’s son Donald Trump Jr. retweeted a claim that a dead man in Michigan voted in this year’s election, which was also debunked by Insider and The Times as a straightforward clerical error that mixed up a deceased father and his living son who share the same name.



While there is currently no evidence of mass voter fraud, Trump has used the claims to contest the results of the election.

He has also filed legal challenges in battleground states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada, many related to the counting of ballots, and reportedly plans to request recounts in some states, including Wisconsin.

