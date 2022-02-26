Trump served a spread of McDonald’s and Diet Coke at his CPAC VIP pregame party

Former President Donald Trump talks to the press about the table full of fast food in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, during a reception for the 2018 college football playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers. Susan Walsh/AP Photos

Trump held a VIP event for supporters at CPAC in Orlando, Florida.

Guests dined on a meal of McDonald’s and Diet Coke.

Trump is preparing to take the stage for a speech on Saturday evening.

ORLANDO, Florida — Former President Donald Trump treated an exclusive list of guests gathered here for a conservative conference to his favorite feast of Diet Coke and fast food.

The Saturday evening meal was a part of a meet-and-greet event held during the Conservative Political Action Conference, the self-described “world’s largest gathering of conservatives.”

The conference’s theme this year was “Awake Not Woke.”

Video obtained by Insider shows guests at the VIP event with Trump being treated to different types of McDonald’s hamburgers in a dimly lit room. They also were offered Diet Coke — a beverage Trump would demand with the push of a button when he was working in the Oval Office.

The Trump CPAC VIP event served the former president’s favorite beverage. Image provided by source inside the room.

Trump also served fast food to large groups of guests – including college athletes – when he was in the White House.

Roughly 250 guests met with the former president at the private event. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was among the guests, a source in the room who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed to Insider.

Trump is set to deliver a speech on Saturday night before a friendly crowd at CPAC, which is being held at the Rosen Shingle Creek resort. CPAC guests — who were overwhelmingly pro-Trump and wearing MAGA outfits — told Insider that they hoped Trump would address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

CPAC’s annual conference tends to include a “Who’s Who” of Republican politics. This year’s event featured speeches from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.